(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Ben Hall, Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Schmertzler of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy formation for the Arctic Lightning Open House at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on 1 August 2026. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Guevara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 01:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017220
    VIRIN: 260801-D-GH686-8726
    Filename: DOD_111877310
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Arctic Lightning Open House, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army , U.S. Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights, Arctic Lightning Open House, Alaska, Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video