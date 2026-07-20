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    LCF-24: USS San Antonio Straddles the Caribbean Sea and Pacific in Panama

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    PANAMA CANAL, PANAMA

    08.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Childs 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), transits through the Panama Canal, Aug. 1, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Department of War-directed operations, and the President’s priorities.  (U.S. Marine Corps video) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017219
    VIRIN: 260801-M-TH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_111877296
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: PANAMA CANAL, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCF-24: USS San Antonio Straddles the Caribbean Sea and Pacific in Panama, by Sgt Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    LPD 17
    USMCNews
    Panama Canal
    CaribOps
    LCF-24

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