San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), transits through the Panama Canal, Aug. 1, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Department of War-directed operations, and the President’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017219
|VIRIN:
|260801-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111877296
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|PANAMA CANAL, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LCF-24: USS San Antonio Straddles the Caribbean Sea and Pacific in Panama, by Sgt Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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