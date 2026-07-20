Tripoli ARG, 31st MEU return from U.S. 5th, 7th Fleet deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017218" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (TRIARG) consisting of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) returned to White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, July 22 through Aug. 1, 2026. TRIARG and 31st MEU offloaded personnel, vehicles and equipment. The offload marks the conclusion of a dynamic six-month deployment for the TRIARG and embarked 31st MEU across the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Pacific region. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 / Commander, Task Force 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)