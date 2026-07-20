JTF-DC Georgia Guardsmen patrol at Starburst Plaza

U.S. Airmen with the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, patrol Starburst Plaza in Ward 5, Washington, Aug. 1, 2026. About 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017212
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-KP987-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111877077
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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