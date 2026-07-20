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    JTF-DC Georgia Guardsmen patrol at Starburst Plaza

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Airmen with the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, patrol Starburst Plaza in Ward 5, Washington, Aug. 1, 2026. About 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katlynn Pickle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017212
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-KP987-1001
    Filename: DOD_111877077
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, JTF-DC Georgia Guardsmen patrol at Starburst Plaza, by SGT Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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