F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform for EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 21-26, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. By connecting with spectators, sharing Airmen’s stories and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017211
|VIRIN:
|260726-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111877070
|Length:
|00:14:39
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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