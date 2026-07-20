F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017211" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform for EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 21-26, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. By connecting with spectators, sharing Airmen’s stories and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)