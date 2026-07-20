Team Charlie West at MLS All-Star Game 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017209" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, Charleston, West Virginia, conduct a flyover in two C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft during the national anthem at the Major League Soccer All-Star Game at Charlotte, North Carolina on July 29, 2026. Following the aerial demonstration, the aircrews attended the remainder of the match, took photos with fans and were presented with a game ball and a custom "Charlie West" jersey. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons & Airman 1st Class Kayleigh Woods)