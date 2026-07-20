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    Team Charlie West at MLS All-Star Game 2026

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    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons and Airman 1st Class Kayleigh Woods

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, Charleston, West Virginia, conduct a flyover in two C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft during the national anthem at the Major League Soccer All-Star Game at Charlotte, North Carolina on July 29, 2026. Following the aerial demonstration, the aircrews attended the remainder of the match, took photos with fans and were presented with a game ball and a custom "Charlie West" jersey. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons & Airman 1st Class Kayleigh Woods)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 12:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017209
    VIRIN: 260731-Z-KF734-1002
    Filename: DOD_111877018
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Team Charlie West at MLS All-Star Game 2026, by SrA Kaden Salmons and A1C Kayleigh Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    130th AW, WVANG, C-130 J-30

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