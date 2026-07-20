U.S. Airmen assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, Charleston, West Virginia, conduct a flyover in two C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft during the national anthem at the Major League Soccer All-Star Game at Charlotte, North Carolina on July 29, 2026. Following the aerial demonstration, the aircrews attended the remainder of the match, took photos with fans and were presented with a game ball and a custom "Charlie West" jersey. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons & Airman 1st Class Kayleigh Woods)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017209
|VIRIN:
|260731-Z-KF734-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111877018
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Charlie West at MLS All-Star Game 2026, by SrA Kaden Salmons and A1C Kayleigh Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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