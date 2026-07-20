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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition Day 3

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.31.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers work together through obstacles during the Leaders Reaction Course at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 1, 2026. The problem-solving event requires the squad to assess the obstacle, communicate a plan to carefully to continue through the course.
    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad, July 30-Aug. 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers’ technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills; highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be selected out of the final winning squad to be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 12:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017208
    VIRIN: 260801-A-IK168-6865
    Filename: DOD_111876991
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition Day 3, by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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