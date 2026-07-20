A social media reel featuring the 109th Airlift Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard's participation in joint Exercise Combat Power 26 in Croatia. More than 3,500 service members from 10 countries including Albania, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and the United States partnered for Exercise Combat Power 26, from June 22 through July 1, 2026, the multinational exercise strengthened interoperability through planning and executing high-intensity joint operations in land, sea, and air domains throughout the Republic of Croatia. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 10:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017204
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-DY230-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111876959
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|HR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Power 26: U.S. Air Force Reel, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.