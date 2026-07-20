Combat Power 26: U.S. Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017203" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 3,500 service members from 10 countries including Albania, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and the United States partnered for Exercise Combat Power 26, from June 22 through July 1, 2026, the multinational exercise strengthened interoperability through planning and executing high-intensity joint operations in land, sea, and air domains throughout the Republic of Croatia. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)