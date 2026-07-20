B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Defenders Crossing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017202" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army squads traverse through Defenders Crossing during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 1, 2026. Soldiers maneuver as a cohesive team while negotiating the crossing, a timed, stress-driven test of tactical decision making, communication, and lethality, reinforcing the squad’s ability to stay effective under pressure.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition measures squad effectiveness, communication and cohesion, along with each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the top squad will earn the titles of the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)