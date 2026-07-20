(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Defenders Crossing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army squads traverse through Defenders Crossing during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 1, 2026. Soldiers maneuver as a cohesive team while negotiating the crossing, a timed, stress-driven test of tactical decision making, communication, and lethality, reinforcing the squad’s ability to stay effective under pressure.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition measures squad effectiveness, communication and cohesion, along with each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the top squad will earn the titles of the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017202
    VIRIN: 260801-A-FL725-4118
    Filename: DOD_111876938
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Defenders Crossing, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    USAREUR-AF; StrongerTogether; Target_News_Europe; USArmy; Best Squad Competition
    Best Squad Competion
    EABestSqaud
    EABestSquad26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video