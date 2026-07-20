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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX & Defenders Crossing

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army squads push through a live fire lane and Defenders Crossing during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 1, 2026. Moving under controlled fire, Soldiers bound, suppress and maneuver as a cohesive team while negotiating the crossing, a timed, stress driven test of tactical decision making, communication and lethality. Each phase demands disciplined movement, precision fires and trust within the formation, reinforcing the squad’s ability to stay effective under pressure.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition measures squad effectiveness, communication and cohesion, along with each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the top squad will earn the titles of the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017201
    VIRIN: 260801-A-MQ729-5084
    Filename: DOD_111876934
    Length: 00:11:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Three: Squad LFX & Defenders Crossing, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    AFNBavaria
    Target_News_Europe
    EABestSquad
    EABestSquad26

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