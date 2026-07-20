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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Indonesia Mission Stop Overview Video - Bahasa

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    INDONESIA

    07.30.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) visited Sibolga, Indonesia from July 21 to Aug. 1, 2026. This video highlights the accomplishments achieved across PP26 mission lines of effort during the visit.

    Acronyms used in this video:

    SMEE – Subject Matter Expert Exchange
    NGO – Non-Governmental Organization
    BPNB – National Disaster Response Organization
    USEMB – U.S. Embassy
    CFTE – Culminating Field Training Exercise

    Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017200
    VIRIN: 260731-N-N0900-1003
    Filename: DOD_111876913
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: ID

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    TAGS

    TNI
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    Pacific Partnership 2026
    Sibolga

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