Pacific Partnership 2026 Indonesia Mission Stop Overview Video - Bahasa

Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) visited Sibolga, Indonesia from July 21 to Aug. 1, 2026. This video highlights the accomplishments achieved across PP26 mission lines of effort during the visit.
Acronyms used in this video:
SMEE – Subject Matter Expert Exchange
NGO – Non-Governmental Organization
BPNB – National Disaster Response Organization
USEMB – U.S. Embassy
CFTE – Culminating Field Training Exercise
Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017200
|VIRIN:
|260731-N-N0900-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111876913
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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