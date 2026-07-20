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    The Night is Ours

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    BANGLADESH

    07.23.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Bangladesh Parachute Commandos demonstrate their experience and skills during Exercise Tiger Lightning’s night operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 07:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017199
    VIRIN: 260723-A-IX878-8882
    Filename: DOD_111876862
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Night is Ours, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NightOperations
    tl26
    tigerlighting

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