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    U.S. Army, Bangladesh Soldiers conduct bus assault training during Tiger Lightning

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    BANGLADESH

    07.25.2026

    Video by Spc. Dustin Clark 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Bangladesh Parachute Commandos conduct bus assault training during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video edited by Spc. Dustin Clark with footage from Spc. Arianna Cox and Capt. Brittany Whitehead).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 07:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017198
    VIRIN: 260725-A-HJ906-4741
    Filename: DOD_111876840
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Army, Bangladesh Soldiers conduct bus assault training during Tiger Lightning, by SPC Dustin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Counterterror
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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