U.S. Army, Bangladesh Soldiers conduct bus assault training during Tiger Lightning

U.S. Army Soldiers and Bangladesh Parachute Commandos conduct bus assault training during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video edited by Spc. Dustin Clark with footage from Spc. Arianna Cox and Capt. Brittany Whitehead).
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 07:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017198
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-HJ906-4741
|Filename:
|DOD_111876840
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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