Soldiers assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific, along with members of the Bangladesh Army 1st Parachute Commando Battalion, conduct training on room clearing as part of Exercise Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, Thursday, July 23, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Dustin Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 07:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017197
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-LO422-4935
|Filename:
|DOD_111876839
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blank firing, real tactical training for U.S. Army Soldiers and Bangladesh commandos, by SFC Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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