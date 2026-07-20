U.S. Marines with Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Maritime Security Response Team East, conduct a Maritime Interdiction Operation Full Mission Profile rehearsal aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, July 18, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017179
|VIRIN:
|260718-M-NU424-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111876587
|Length:
|00:15:31
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, LCF-24: Maritime Interdiction Operation Full Mission Profile (B-Roll), by Cpl Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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