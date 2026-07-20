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    LCF-24: Maritime Interdiction Operation Full Mission Profile (B-Roll)

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    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Garcia 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Maritime Security Response Team East, conduct a Maritime Interdiction Operation Full Mission Profile rehearsal aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, July 18, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017179
    VIRIN: 260718-M-NU424-1001
    Filename: DOD_111876587
    Length: 00:15:31
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCF-24: Maritime Interdiction Operation Full Mission Profile (B-Roll), by Cpl Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    MRF
    LPD 17
    USMCNews
    CaribOps
    LCF-24

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