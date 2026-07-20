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    LCF-24: VMM-365 (Reinforced) Surveys the Coastline of Venezuela

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    VENEZUELA

    07.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Childs 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), Littoral Combat Force-24, conduct a site survey along the coastline of Venezuela, June 4, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017177
    VIRIN: 260704-M-TH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_111876554
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: VE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCF-24: VMM-365 (Reinforced) Surveys the Coastline of Venezuela, by Sgt Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    VMM 365 (Reinforced)
    LPD 28
    CaribOps
    LCF-24

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