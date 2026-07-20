U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), Littoral Combat Force-24, conduct a site survey along the coastline of Venezuela, June 4, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017177
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111876554
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|VE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, LCF-24: VMM-365 (Reinforced) Surveys the Coastline of Venezuela, by Sgt Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.