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    USARPAC General emphasizes the importance of Tiger Lightning 26

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    BANGLADESH

    07.22.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Australian Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia, U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) deputy commander, stressed the vital training and commitment of the participants at the opening ceremony of Tiger Lightning 2026 on July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 20:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017175
    VIRIN: 260723-A-IX878-7941
    Filename: DOD_111876511
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: BD

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Bangladesh
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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