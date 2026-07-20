USARPAC General emphasizes the importance of Tiger Lightning 26

Australian Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia, U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) deputy commander, stressed the vital training and commitment of the participants at the opening ceremony of Tiger Lightning 2026 on July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 20:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017175
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-IX878-7941
|Filename:
|DOD_111876511
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|BD
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