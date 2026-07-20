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    Arctic Predictable Iron ‘26 B-Roll

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Torres 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron and 204th Airlift Squadron conduct a tactical landing and M777A2 medium towed howitzer dry fire at Donnelly Landing Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Predictable Iron 2026, July 17, 2026. Arctic Predictable Iron is a joint training exercise that strengthens interoperability between the Air Force and Army by integrating tactical airlift and airborne operations in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017173
    VIRIN: 260729-F-RN563-1003
    Filename: DOD_111876505
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Predictable Iron ‘26 B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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