Arctic Predictable Iron ‘26 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017173" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron and 204th Airlift Squadron conduct a tactical landing and M777A2 medium towed howitzer dry fire at Donnelly Landing Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Predictable Iron 2026, July 17, 2026. Arctic Predictable Iron is a joint training exercise that strengthens interoperability between the Air Force and Army by integrating tactical airlift and airborne operations in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)