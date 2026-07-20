U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron and 204th Airlift Squadron conduct a tactical landing and M777A2 medium towed howitzer dry fire at Donnelly Landing Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Predictable Iron 2026, July 17, 2026. Arctic Predictable Iron is a joint training exercise that strengthens interoperability between the Air Force and Army by integrating tactical airlift and airborne operations in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 20:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017173
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-RN563-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111876505
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arctic Predictable Iron ‘26 B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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