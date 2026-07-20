Arctic Predictable Iron ‘26 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017171" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron and 204th Airlift Squadron conduct an airborne personnel drop at Malamute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Predictable Iron 2026, July 13, 2026. Arctic Predictable Iron is a joint training exercise that strengthens interoperability between the Air Force and Army by integrating tactical airlift and airborne operations in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)