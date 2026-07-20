U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron and 204th Airlift Squadron conduct an airborne personnel drop at Malamute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Predictable Iron 2026, July 13, 2026. Arctic Predictable Iron is a joint training exercise that strengthens interoperability between the Air Force and Army by integrating tactical airlift and airborne operations in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 20:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017171
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-RN563-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111876489
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Arctic Predictable Iron ‘26 B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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