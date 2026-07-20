A U.S. Army video highlighting Day Two of the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31, 2026. Squads pushed through the Iron Traverse, an M4 stress shoot, the obstacle course, and the Iron Squad Challenge, with scores from the previous night's land navigation event also factored in as part of Day Two standings. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 18:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017158
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-NX575-8975
|Filename:
|DOD_111876332
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day 2, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.