PNSY Recruiting Code 920 Shipfitter Worker Leader Instructor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)



Shipfitter: (11S) A shipfitter plans, manufactures, installs, removes, and repairs structural assembles aboard U.S. Navy vessels. These assemblies vary in size from less than 100 pounds to over several tons and consist of ferrous or non-ferrous metals.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)