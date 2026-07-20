Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Shipfitter: (11S) A shipfitter plans, manufactures, installs, removes, and repairs structural assembles aboard U.S. Navy vessels. These assemblies vary in size from less than 100 pounds to over several tons and consist of ferrous or non-ferrous metals.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017153
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111876265
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PNSY Recruiting Code 920 Shipfitter Worker Leader Instructor, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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