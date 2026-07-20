Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Welder: (26W) A welder cuts and joins all types of industrial and marine metals aboard U.S. Navy vessels and in facility buildings using complex welding and thermal cutting processes.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017151
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111876223
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PNSY Recruiting Code 920 Pipe Welder, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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