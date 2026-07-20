500th MIB-T: Intelligence Across the Indo-Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017150" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 500th Military Intelligence Brigade–Theater (500th MIB-T) strengthens security across the Indo-Pacific through highly trained Soldiers, diverse intelligence capabilities, and enduring multinational partnerships. By enhancing interoperability, building trusted relationships, and integrating intelligence across the joint force, the brigade delivers timely, relevant intelligence in support of joint and multinational operations throughout the theater.