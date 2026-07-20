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    PNSY Recruiting Code738 Rigging Instructor

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    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)

    Rigger: (72R) A Rigger selects, installs, and uses cables, ropes, shackles, beam clamps, strongbacks and other weight handling gear to lift, move, and position heavy loads. Riggers use complex multipoint suspension techniques to maneuver over, under, and around obstacles by tilting, dipping and turning the suspended load. Other duties include the fabrication, installation and repair of standing and running rigging and wire cable or fiber rope articles such as slings, towing bridles, wire rope nets, and other ship and boat rigging and weight handling gear. Riggers direct the operation of cranes and similar equipment and plan for clearance and safety factors. They assist in ship docking operations by laying out and handling docking lines and tackles, snubbing lines on cleats or bollards, hauling in lines by operating capstans, and performing similar duties. Riggers work with Shipwrights for dock build-ups and for the positioning of the ship during docking operations.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 16:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1017148
    VIRIN: 260519-N-BY633-1004
    Filename: DOD_111876177
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

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    This work, PNSY Recruiting Code738 Rigging Instructor, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Shipyard Careers

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