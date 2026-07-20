PNSY Recruiting Code738 Rigging Instructor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)



Rigger: (72R) A Rigger selects, installs, and uses cables, ropes, shackles, beam clamps, strongbacks and other weight handling gear to lift, move, and position heavy loads. Riggers use complex multipoint suspension techniques to maneuver over, under, and around obstacles by tilting, dipping and turning the suspended load. Other duties include the fabrication, installation and repair of standing and running rigging and wire cable or fiber rope articles such as slings, towing bridles, wire rope nets, and other ship and boat rigging and weight handling gear. Riggers direct the operation of cranes and similar equipment and plan for clearance and safety factors. They assist in ship docking operations by laying out and handling docking lines and tackles, snubbing lines on cleats or bollards, hauling in lines by operating capstans, and performing similar duties. Riggers work with Shipwrights for dock build-ups and for the positioning of the ship during docking operations.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)