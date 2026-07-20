PNSY Recruiting Code730 Crane Mechanic

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic: (98M) A heavy mobile equipment mechanic performs maintenance and repair on various types of heavy-duty equipment such as floating, portal, gantry, bridge and truck cranes. Duties may also include work on railroad locomotives. Work may include repair of diesel and gasoline engines gearboxes, power transfer and braking systems and DC generators.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017144
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111876147
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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