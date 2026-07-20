PNSY Recruiting Code730 Crane Mechanic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)



Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic: (98M) A heavy mobile equipment mechanic performs maintenance and repair on various types of heavy-duty equipment such as floating, portal, gantry, bridge and truck cranes. Duties may also include work on railroad locomotives. Work may include repair of diesel and gasoline engines gearboxes, power transfer and braking systems and DC generators.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)