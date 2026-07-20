This clip showcases the old installation courtroom in comparison to the brand new Joseph Holt Justice Center that was officially opened July 29, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017141
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-GF376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111876054
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony
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