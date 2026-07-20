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    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    This clip showcases the old installation courtroom in comparison to the brand new Joseph Holt Justice Center that was officially opened July 29, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017141
    VIRIN: 260729-A-GF376-1001
    Filename: DOD_111876054
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC

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