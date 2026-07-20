Maj. Gen. Charles M. Walker retires after 35 years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017139" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, honors U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles M. Walker at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on the occasion of Walker’s retirement from the United States Air Force and Air National Guard on July 24, 2026. Walker, Air National Guard assistant to the judge advocate general of the United States Air Force, concludes a distinguished 35-year career during which he also served as director of the Office of Complex Investigations at the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, Walker served as a staff judge advocate for the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville, and chief of staff for the Air Component at Joint Force Headquarters—Kentucky National Guard.