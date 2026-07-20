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    Maj. Gen. Charles M. Walker retires after 35 years

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    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, honors U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles M. Walker at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on the occasion of Walker’s retirement from the United States Air Force and Air National Guard on July 24, 2026. Walker, Air National Guard assistant to the judge advocate general of the United States Air Force, concludes a distinguished 35-year career during which he also served as director of the Office of Complex Investigations at the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, Walker served as a staff judge advocate for the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville, and chief of staff for the Air Component at Joint Force Headquarters—Kentucky National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017139
    VIRIN: 260724-F-JU667-1001
    Filename: DOD_111876050
    Length: 01:20:03
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, Maj. Gen. Charles M. Walker retires after 35 years, by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    judge advocate general
    JAG
    Kentucky National Guard

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