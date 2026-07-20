Maj. Gen. Charles M. Walker retires after 35 years

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, honors U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles M. Walker at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on the occasion of Walker’s retirement from the United States Air Force and Air National Guard on July 24, 2026. Walker, Air National Guard assistant to the judge advocate general of the United States Air Force, concludes a distinguished 35-year career during which he also served as director of the Office of Complex Investigations at the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, Walker served as a staff judge advocate for the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville, and chief of staff for the Air Component at Joint Force Headquarters—Kentucky National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017139
|VIRIN:
|260724-F-JU667-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111876050
|Length:
|01:20:03
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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