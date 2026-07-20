PNSY Recruiting Code135 NDT Inspector Trainee

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Non-Destructive Tester: (35M) A non-destructive tester (metals inspector) identifies physical and mechanical properties or defects of a piece of material or structure without altering its end use capabilities. This demanding and ever changing field requires continuous academic study. The inspection methods used in the Naval Ship repair industry can be classified to the following groups: Visual, Liquid Penetrates, Magnetic Particle, Ultrasonic, Radiographic and Eddy Current.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 15:28
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017137
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111876003
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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