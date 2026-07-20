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    56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Daniel Eby and Troy Stubblefield

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, outgoing 56th Fighter Wing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Nicholas Ihde, incoming 56th FW commander, during a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership of the U.S. Air Force's largest fighter wing and included the wing's reassignment from Air Education and Training Command to Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 16:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017135
    VIRIN: 260717-F-JH362-5601
    Filename: DOD_111875939
    Length: 00:51:52
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Department of War
    Air Force Readiness
    USNORTHCOM (US Northern Command)
    Department of Defense
    FTU Reassignment

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