56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, outgoing 56th Fighter Wing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Nicholas Ihde, incoming 56th FW commander, during a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership of the U.S. Air Force's largest fighter wing and included the wing's reassignment from Air Education and Training Command to Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 16:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017135
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-JH362-5601
|Filename:
|DOD_111875939
|Length:
|00:51:52
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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