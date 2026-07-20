56th Fighter Wing ushers in new era under new commander, reassigned to Air Combat Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017135" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, outgoing 56th Fighter Wing commander, relinquishes command to Col. Nicholas Ihde, incoming 56th FW commander, during a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership of the U.S. Air Force's largest fighter wing and included the wing's reassignment from Air Education and Training Command to Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)