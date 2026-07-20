PNSY Recruiting Code135 NDT Inspector

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017131" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)



Non-Destructive Tester: (35M) A non-destructive tester (metals inspector) identifies physical and mechanical properties or defects of a piece of material or structure without altering its end use capabilities. This demanding and ever changing field requires continuous academic study. The inspection methods used in the Naval Ship repair industry can be classified to the following groups: Visual, Liquid Penetrates, Magnetic Particle, Ultrasonic, Radiographic and Eddy Current.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)