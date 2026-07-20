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    PNSY Recruiting Code135 NDT Inspector

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    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)

    Non-Destructive Tester: (35M) A non-destructive tester (metals inspector) identifies physical and mechanical properties or defects of a piece of material or structure without altering its end use capabilities. This demanding and ever changing field requires continuous academic study. The inspection methods used in the Naval Ship repair industry can be classified to the following groups: Visual, Liquid Penetrates, Magnetic Particle, Ultrasonic, Radiographic and Eddy Current.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:52
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1017131
    VIRIN: 260519-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111875844
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

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    This work, PNSY Recruiting Code135 NDT Inspector, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Shipyard Careers

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