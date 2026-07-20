DHA SBIR/STTR Program Overview

Learn about the DHA SBIR/STTR Program and how DHA offers small businesses a unique opportunity to provide advanced medical materiel support to enhance survivability and operational effectiveness . In this recorded virtual briefing, the DHA SBIR Project Manager guides small businesses through program basics to include topics, DoW BAAs, and funding pathways.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017119
|VIRIN:
|260731-O-AY809-8117
|Filename:
|DOD_111875769
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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