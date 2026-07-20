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    DHA SBIR/STTR Program Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    Learn about the DHA SBIR/STTR Program and how DHA offers small businesses a unique opportunity to provide advanced medical materiel support to enhance survivability and operational effectiveness . In this recorded virtual briefing, the DHA SBIR Project Manager guides small businesses through program basics to include topics, DoW BAAs, and funding pathways.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017119
    VIRIN: 260731-O-AY809-8117
    Filename: DOD_111875769
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, DHA SBIR/STTR Program Overview, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SBIR
    SBIR/STTR
    SBIR/STTR Training Workshop

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