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    C-17 night refueling B-Roll

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    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 350th Air Refueling Squadron fuel a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, July 29, 2026. The KC-135 Stratotanker took-off from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, and joined with the C-17 over Tennessee.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017116
    VIRIN: 260729-F-AF174-2001
    Filename: DOD_111875699
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 night refueling B-Roll, by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KC-135, C-17, Night, Refueling, AR, 22 ARW

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