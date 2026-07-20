Members of the 350th Air Refueling Squadron fuel a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, July 29, 2026. The KC-135 Stratotanker took-off from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, and joined with the C-17 over Tennessee.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017116
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-AF174-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111875699
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, C-17 night refueling B-Roll, by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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