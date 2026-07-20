An animation featuring U.S. Airmen demonstrating physical fitness exercises and encouraging involvement in the Culture of Fitness initiative at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2026. This initiative aims to develop physically and mentally resilient Airmen who are prepared to support the mission whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force animation by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017109
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-DF736-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111875494
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitness Animation Video, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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