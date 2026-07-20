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    Fitness Animation Video

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    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    An animation featuring U.S. Airmen demonstrating physical fitness exercises and encouraging involvement in the Culture of Fitness initiative at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2026. This initiative aims to develop physically and mentally resilient Airmen who are prepared to support the mission whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force animation by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017109
    VIRIN: 260727-F-DF736-2001
    Filename: DOD_111875494
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness Animation Video, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Animation
    Warfighter Mindset
    c-17
    Fitness
    Capable Airman

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