Fitness Animation Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017109" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An animation featuring U.S. Airmen demonstrating physical fitness exercises and encouraging involvement in the Culture of Fitness initiative at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2026. This initiative aims to develop physically and mentally resilient Airmen who are prepared to support the mission whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force animation by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)