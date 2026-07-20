Rivedal Feature Video

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rivedal, 437th Operation Support Squadron airfield management, speaks about using his singing talents in the service of others at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2026. Rivedal believes that each member should use their skills and gifts in service of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017108
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-DF736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111875492
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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