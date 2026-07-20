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    Rivedal Feature Video

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    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rivedal, 437th Operation Support Squadron airfield management, speaks about using his singing talents in the service of others at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2026. Rivedal believes that each member should use their skills and gifts in service of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017108
    VIRIN: 260727-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111875492
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rivedal Feature Video, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Commitment
    437th OSS
    service
    Anthem

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