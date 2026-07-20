Rivedal Feature Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rivedal, 437th Operation Support Squadron airfield management, speaks about using his singing talents in the service of others at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2026. Rivedal believes that each member should use their skills and gifts in service of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)