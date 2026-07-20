U.S. Airmen participate in Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 20-23, 2026. CS 26.1 gave Airmen hands-on experience in expeditionary operations, from base construction to emergency response. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017107
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-NX073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111875490
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coyote Storm 26.1 Hype Reel, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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