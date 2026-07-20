Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Rifle Team instruct competitors during the Small Arms Firing School at the 2026 Civilian Marksmanship Program National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio, July 25, 2026. Through hands-on coaching and mentorship, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit strengthens America's marksmanship tradition while developing safe, disciplined and proficient shooters.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017105
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-LY216-3763
|Filename:
|DOD_111875486
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Arms Firing School connects generations of marksmen at Camp Perry, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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