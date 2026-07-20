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    Small Arms Firing School connects generations of marksmen at Camp Perry

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    CAMP PERRY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Service Rifle Team instruct competitors during the Small Arms Firing School at the 2026 Civilian Marksmanship Program National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio, July 25, 2026. Through hands-on coaching and mentorship, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit strengthens America's marksmanship tradition while developing safe, disciplined and proficient shooters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017105
    VIRIN: 260725-A-LY216-3763
    Filename: DOD_111875486
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US

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    This work, Small Arms Firing School connects generations of marksmen at Camp Perry, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Perry
    CIVILIAN MARKSMANSHIP PROGRAM
    Small Arms Firing School
    Marksmanship

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