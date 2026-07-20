B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Two: Iron Traverse Rugged Terrain Trail, Stress Shoot and Obstacle Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017103" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army squads tackles the Iron Traverse Rugged Terrain Trail, Stress Shoot and Obstacle Course during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 31, 2026. These demanding events push squads to move with speed, precision and teamwork as they navigate barriers, climb obstacles and sustain momentum under intense physical stress. Each lane reinforces combat readiness, resilience and the ability to operate as a cohesive, lethal team in challenging environments.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition measures squad effectiveness, communication and cohesion, along with each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the top squad will earn the titles of the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)