The MCB Quantico Base Commander, Col Jenny Colegate, along with the base sergeant major, Sergeant Major Lian Williams and representatives of those who designed, planned and built the new Visitor Control Center and Contract Vehicle Inspection Lot officially opened the new complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 30, 2026. The VCC and CVI Lot on Russell Rd. supports installation security by verifying the identity and eligibility of non-Department of War personnel, contractors, and other authorized guests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Tyler Harrison and Cpl. Braydon Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017101
|VIRIN:
|260730-D-ZR897-7920
|Filename:
|DOD_111875453
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Quantico Opens New Visitor Control Center, by Tyler Harrison and Cpl Braydon Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.