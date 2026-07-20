Quantico Opens New Visitor Control Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017101" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The MCB Quantico Base Commander, Col Jenny Colegate, along with the base sergeant major, Sergeant Major Lian Williams and representatives of those who designed, planned and built the new Visitor Control Center and Contract Vehicle Inspection Lot officially opened the new complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 30, 2026. The VCC and CVI Lot on Russell Rd. supports installation security by verifying the identity and eligibility of non-Department of War personnel, contractors, and other authorized guests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Tyler Harrison and Cpl. Braydon Rogers)