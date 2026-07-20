(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Quantico Opens New Visitor Control Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Tyler Harrison and Cpl. Braydon Rogers

    Marine Corps Base Quantico       

    The MCB Quantico Base Commander, Col Jenny Colegate, along with the base sergeant major, Sergeant Major Lian Williams and representatives of those who designed, planned and built the new Visitor Control Center and Contract Vehicle Inspection Lot officially opened the new complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 30, 2026. The VCC and CVI Lot on Russell Rd. supports installation security by verifying the identity and eligibility of non-Department of War personnel, contractors, and other authorized guests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Tyler Harrison and Cpl. Braydon Rogers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017101
    VIRIN: 260730-D-ZR897-7920
    Filename: DOD_111875453
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quantico Opens New Visitor Control Center, by Tyler Harrison and Cpl Braydon Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCB Quantico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video