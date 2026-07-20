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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Savannah District Change of Command, Retirement Ceremonies

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    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    During a formal ceremony, Col. Robert Fairel assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Savannah District, from Col. Ron Sturgeon, at 10 a.m., today, July, 31, 2026.

    Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ South Atlantic Division, officiated at the change of command and the retirement ceremony for Sturgeon at the Telfair Museum, in Savannah, Georgia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 13:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1017099
    VIRIN: 260731-A-HT663-5355
    Filename: DOD_111875438
    Length: 01:16:47
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

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    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Savannah District US Army Corps of Engineers
    South Atlantic Division USACE
    Change of Command 2026

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