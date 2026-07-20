During a formal ceremony, Col. Robert Fairel assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Savannah District, from Col. Ron Sturgeon, at 10 a.m., today, July, 31, 2026.
Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ South Atlantic Division, officiated at the change of command and the retirement ceremony for Sturgeon at the Telfair Museum, in Savannah, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 13:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1017099
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-HT663-5355
|Filename:
|DOD_111875438
|Length:
|01:16:47
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Savannah District Change of Command, Retirement Ceremonies, by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Command, retirement ceremonies - Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
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