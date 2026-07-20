U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Savannah District Change of Command, Retirement Ceremonies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During a formal ceremony, Col. Robert Fairel assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Savannah District, from Col. Ron Sturgeon, at 10 a.m., today, July, 31, 2026.



Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ South Atlantic Division, officiated at the change of command and the retirement ceremony for Sturgeon at the Telfair Museum, in Savannah, Georgia.