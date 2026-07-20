U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

Airmen assigned to the 435th Security Forces Squadron, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron and 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron conduct bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training with members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office at McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The training allowed U.S. and German participants to exchange operational experience, refine advanced tactical skills, share best practices to strengthen interoperability and the long-standing partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017094
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VY348-8957
|Filename:
|DOD_111875403
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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