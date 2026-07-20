U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017094" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 435th Security Forces Squadron, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron and 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron conduct bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training with members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office at McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The training allowed U.S. and German participants to exchange operational experience, refine advanced tactical skills, share best practices to strengthen interoperability and the long-standing partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)