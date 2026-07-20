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    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation | Interview with Lt. Cmdr. Musmanno

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    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260725-N-IX644-2002 (July 25, 2026) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Musmanno, assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, speaks about medical readiness during the Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) Afloat Operational Readiness Evaluation aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15), July 25, 2026. The Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) Afloat Operational Readiness Evaluation afloat, marks a critical step in validating deployable medical capability in support of maritime operations, distributed maritime operations, and warfighter readiness. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017086
    VIRIN: 260725-N-IX644-2002
    Filename: DOD_111875309
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

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    Navy medicine
    BUMED
    Expeditionary Medicine
    USNS Point Loma

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