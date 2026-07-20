260725-N-IX644-2002 (July 25, 2026) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Musmanno, assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, speaks about medical readiness during the Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) Afloat Operational Readiness Evaluation aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15), July 25, 2026. The Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) Afloat Operational Readiness Evaluation afloat, marks a critical step in validating deployable medical capability in support of maritime operations, distributed maritime operations, and warfighter readiness. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017086
|VIRIN:
|260725-N-IX644-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111875309
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation | Interview with Lt. Cmdr. Musmanno, by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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