Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation | Interview with HM2 Moria Esquivel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260725-N-IX644-2001 (July 25, 2026) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Moira Esquivel, assigned to Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center, speaks about the mission goals after the Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) Afloat Operational Readiness Evaluation aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15), July 25, 2026. The Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) Afloat Operational Readiness Evaluation afloat, marks a critical step in validating deployable medical capability in support of maritime operations, distributed maritime operations, and warfighter readiness. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)