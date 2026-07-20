17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Promotional Video #3

Asher Rogers, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, speaks about his experiences while a part of the program.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1017081
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-EP494-4776
|Filename:
|DOD_111875251
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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