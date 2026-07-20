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    17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Promotional Video #3

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Asher Rogers, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander, speaks about his experiences while a part of the program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1017081
    VIRIN: 260731-F-EP494-4776
    Filename: DOD_111875251
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Promotional Video #3, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honorary Commander's
    San Angelo - Texas

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