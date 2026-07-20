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    B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Two: Stress Shoot and Obstacle Course

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Soldiers conduct the stress shoot range event and negotiate the obstacle course during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 31, 2026. The stress shoot evaluates Soldiers’ ability to engage targets accurately under physical and mental stress, while the obstacle course tests strength, endurance, agility and resilience.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition evaluates squad effectiveness, communication and overall cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017079
    VIRIN: 260731-A-FL725-9428
    Filename: DOD_111875232
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Two: Stress Shoot and Obstacle Course, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Target_News_Europe
    SwordofFreedom
    EABestSquad
    EABestSquad26

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