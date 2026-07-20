B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Two: Stress Shoot and Obstacle Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017079" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Europe and Africa Soldiers conduct the stress shoot range event and negotiate the obstacle course during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 31, 2026. The stress shoot evaluates Soldiers’ ability to engage targets accurately under physical and mental stress, while the obstacle course tests strength, endurance, agility and resilience.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition evaluates squad effectiveness, communication and overall cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)