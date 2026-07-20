B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day One: M4 Qualification and M240B Gunnery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017078" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army squads conduct M4 carbine qualification and M240B machine gun gunnery during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. The M4 qualification evaluates marksmanship, target discrimination and lethality under stress, while the M240B range tests sustained-fire gunnery, crew coordination and rapid weapon employment. Together, these events demonstrate the technical proficiency, communication and combat effectiveness required of a cohesive squad.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition evaluates squad effectiveness, communication and overall cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)