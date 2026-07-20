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    B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day One: M4 Qualification and M240B Gunnery

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army squads conduct M4 carbine qualification and M240B machine gun gunnery during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. The M4 qualification evaluates marksmanship, target discrimination and lethality under stress, while the M240B range tests sustained-fire gunnery, crew coordination and rapid weapon employment. Together, these events demonstrate the technical proficiency, communication and combat effectiveness required of a cohesive squad.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition evaluates squad effectiveness, communication and overall cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017078
    VIRIN: 260730-A-MQ729-8688
    Filename: DOD_111875227
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    AFN Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Target_News_Europe
    SwordofFreedom
    EABestSquad
    EABestSquad26

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