B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day One: M4 Qualification and M240B Gunnery

U.S. Army squads conduct M4 carbine qualification and M240B machine gun gunnery during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. The M4 qualification evaluates marksmanship, target discrimination and lethality under stress, while the M240B range tests sustained-fire gunnery, crew coordination and rapid weapon employment. Together, these events demonstrate the technical proficiency, communication and combat effectiveness required of a cohesive squad.
Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition evaluates squad effectiveness, communication and overall cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017078
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-MQ729-8688
|Filename:
|DOD_111875227
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
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|0
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|0
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