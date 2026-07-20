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    STEM Camp Hinds RECAP

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    RAYMOND, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Camp Hinds, Raymond, Maine (July 31, 2025)

    Ready, set, ADVENTURE!

    PNSY STEM Outreach volunteers traveled to Camp Hinds in Raymond, ME to mentor Scouts through complex STEM focused merit badges.

    From electricity and composite materials to plumbing and inventing, we brought hands-on shipyard science to the Maine woods. Our favorite part? Sparking those classic "Aha!" moments as Scouts mastered the use of trade tools, troubleshot circuit designs, and gained real-world problem-solving skills

    #NavalSTEM

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer /released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017076
    VIRIN: 260731-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111875212
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: RAYMOND, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Camp Hinds RECAP, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    STEM outreach
    Naval STEM
    Scouting
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Shipyard Careers
    PNSY STEM

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