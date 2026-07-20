STEM Camp Hinds RECAP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017076" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Camp Hinds, Raymond, Maine (July 31, 2025)



Ready, set, ADVENTURE!



PNSY STEM Outreach volunteers traveled to Camp Hinds in Raymond, ME to mentor Scouts through complex STEM focused merit badges.



From electricity and composite materials to plumbing and inventing, we brought hands-on shipyard science to the Maine woods. Our favorite part? Sparking those classic "Aha!" moments as Scouts mastered the use of trade tools, troubleshot circuit designs, and gained real-world problem-solving skills



#NavalSTEM



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer /released)