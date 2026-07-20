Camp Hinds, Raymond, Maine (July 31, 2025)
Ready, set, ADVENTURE!
PNSY STEM Outreach volunteers traveled to Camp Hinds in Raymond, ME to mentor Scouts through complex STEM focused merit badges.
From electricity and composite materials to plumbing and inventing, we brought hands-on shipyard science to the Maine woods. Our favorite part? Sparking those classic "Aha!" moments as Scouts mastered the use of trade tools, troubleshot circuit designs, and gained real-world problem-solving skills
#NavalSTEM
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer /released)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017076
|VIRIN:
|260731-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111875212
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|RAYMOND, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, STEM Camp Hinds RECAP, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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