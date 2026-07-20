Learn how to successfully navigate the contracting process with the Defense Health Agency Contracting Activity. In this recorded virtual briefing, a Contracting Officer guides small businesses through the essential administrative, registration, and pre-award requirements necessary to establish and execute a DHA SBIR/STTR contract.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017075
|VIRIN:
|260731-O-OE306-5501
|Filename:
|DOD_111875197
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparing for a SBIR/STTR Contract with DHACA, by Lorraine Cwieka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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