(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Preparing for a SBIR/STTR Contract with DHACA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Lorraine Cwieka 

    Defense Health Agency

    Learn how to successfully navigate the contracting process with the Defense Health Agency Contracting Activity. In this recorded virtual briefing, a Contracting Officer guides small businesses through the essential administrative, registration, and pre-award requirements necessary to establish and execute a DHA SBIR/STTR contract.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017075
    VIRIN: 260731-O-OE306-5501
    Filename: DOD_111875197
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for a SBIR/STTR Contract with DHACA, by Lorraine Cwieka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHACA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video