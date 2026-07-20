U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1 Promotional Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017074" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors in the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition begin Day 1 with the Army Fitness Test before advancing to live-fire weapons qualification with the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, and M240B machine gun at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. The competition challenges squad effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army commercial by Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day, Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson, and Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)