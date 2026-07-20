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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1 Promotional Spot

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor, Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day and Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson

    AFN Bavaria

    Competitors in the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition begin Day 1 with the Army Fitness Test before advancing to live-fire weapons qualification with the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, and M240B machine gun at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. The competition challenges squad effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army commercial by Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day, Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson, and Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1017074
    VIRIN: 260730-A-WL551-2535
    Filename: DOD_111875190
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1 Promotional Spot, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, SSG Marzelle Day and SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    AFNBavaria
    Target_News_Europe
    SwordofFreedom
    EABestSqaud
    EABestSquad26

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