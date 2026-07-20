Competitors in the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition begin Day 1 with the Army Fitness Test before advancing to live-fire weapons qualification with the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, and M240B machine gun at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. The competition challenges squad effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army commercial by Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day, Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson, and Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 10:56
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017074
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-WL551-2535
|Filename:
|DOD_111875190
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1 Promotional Spot, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, SSG Marzelle Day and SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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