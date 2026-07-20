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    CSM Philip Blaisdell Farewell Video

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army V Corps bids farewell to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Blaisdell, command sergeant major of V Corps, July 31, 2026, Fort Knox, Ky. The video highlights Blaisdell's career in the Army along with his style of leadership. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017067
    VIRIN: 260731-A-CK796-5992
    Filename: DOD_111875032
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, CSM Philip Blaisdell Farewell Video, by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    farewell
    V Corps
    Outgoing
    ItWillBeDone
    CSM Philip Blaisdell

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