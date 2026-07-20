U.S. Army V Corps bids farewell to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Blaisdell, command sergeant major of V Corps, July 31, 2026, Fort Knox, Ky. The video highlights Blaisdell's career in the Army along with his style of leadership. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 11:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017067
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-CK796-5992
|Filename:
|DOD_111875032
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Philip Blaisdell Farewell Video, by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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